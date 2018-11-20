Gimme a Lift: Cat Catches Express Route Home

No stairs necessary when you have a human to do your bidding!

Balancing apartment life and pet ownership can be a headache at times, but recent video by The Dodo shows how a little innovation and inter-species teamwork can make a major difference.

With already over 50,000 views in less than 24 hours, the brief clip begins with the free-roaming feline responding to the dinnertime call of its human. While one may expect the cat to do some kind of parkour-esque scaling of the wall, the well-trained human instead lowers a makeshift elevator in the form of a basket.