As if being cooped up in the house isn't bad enough, Rumble Viral footage captured how things got worse for Gunnar the Siberian husky when a deer family decided to trespass.

First spotting the trio in the street, Gunnar attempts to get their attention with frantic pawing at the window. Almost ready to give up as the family crosses through the yard, one deer pauses long enough to give the husky a false sense of hope.

What a tease!