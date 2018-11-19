Can't Touch This! Golden Retriever Hates Brazen Cat

This cat is able to annoy anyone — even an easy-going golden retriever. Just look at how frustrated the dog is. The cat is really happy that it can't see the look on the retriever's face, as it is able to give anyone the fright of their lives.
Hey, kitty, the doggo doesn't like it!
