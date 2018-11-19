Register
19 November 2018
    Cat and dog

    Can't Touch This! Golden Retriever Hates Brazen Cat

    © Photo: romypiper/instagram
    Some animals get along really well, sometimes cats and dogs too. However, even if they don’t fight, such a relationship could be complicated by the insolence of the animals. There can be only one!

    This cat is able to annoy anyone — even an easy-going golden retriever. Just look at how frustrated the dog is. The cat is really happy that it can't see the look on the retriever's face, as it is able to give anyone the fright of their lives.

    Hey, kitty, the doggo doesn't like it!

    Tags:
    golden retriever, dog, cat
      Secret Lives of Pets: Two Cats Caught in Embarrassing Situation

      Cats are mysterious and strange creatures. When someone leaves a dog at home, it's obvious that the canine companion will lie near the door and sigh for at least an hour – and then try to catch its tail or chew some shoes. Cats, however, are far more complicated.

