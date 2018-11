A viral video was released online displaying Black Oranda, aka Blackberry Goldfish, which bodies resemble two massive ripe blackberries; it is also noteworthy that the fish seem to have no eyes, and this augments their weirdness.

The sighting of the fish was so unusual for the Internet users that some assumed that the animals could be mutants from Chernobyl, or they resembled 'a swimming allergic reaction.'

Moreover, one of the Twitter users noted that the creatures appeared to be 'fascinating and disgusting' at the same time.