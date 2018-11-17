Georgia on My Mind: Cat Sings Traditional Tune From Caucasus Republic

Yuri Merezhko, who lives in Saint-Petersburg, posted a video of a feline who managed to mesmerise not only its owner, but other cats living in the building with its vibrant vocal meows, as the domestic animals are seen 'attending' an impromptu concert.
Commenting on the performance, the man said that his cat had learned a couple of Georgian songs and decided to perform them.
Когда твой кот выучил пару грузинских песен и решил их исполнить. pic.twitter.com/W6o9APM5qh— Юрий Мережко (@yoorashka) 14 ноября 2018 г.
