Uncommon Coupling: Beagle and Duck Prove Inseparable

With over 32,000 views on YouTube, lifetime pals Bruno the beagle and Tweeti the duck's PDA has melted the hearts of many.

Recorded in Thailand on October 25, the Viral Hog clip shows Bruno gently embracing Tweeti with one leg as she returns the favor with a playful preening-like motion.

Finished with what appeared to be their greeting to one another, the duo (without concern for their human), are then seen making their way outside to find a new adventure — or maybe some privacy!