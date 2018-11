These two pals appear to be totally fine sharing one bed as they rest peacefully together, ready to drift far away to puppy slumberland.

Even though the doggies do not share a breed and look absolutely different from one another, they maintain a warm and loving relationship: the golden retriever Pey Pey and French bulldog Frankie look like two lovebirds while sleeping together.

However, maybe there is no special magical bond between them and the pups have merely spent the entire day playing and running, and that's why they are terribly exhausted and lack the energy to fight for extra space.