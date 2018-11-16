Young Giant Panda Makes Most of Snowfall at Smithsonian National Zoo

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, recently received its first snow of the year, but it was three-year-old giant panda Bei Bei's playtime that brought cool to the zoo!

While others in the nation's capital were slipping and sliding on sidewalks and streets, the Smithsonian's youngest giant panda was tumbling down hills and rubbing the the flurries on his face.

According to the park's website, giant pandas, due to their "thick water-proof fur," actually prefer chilly weather and are generally more playful and energetic in the winter months.

Safe to say Bei Bei's snow day was nothing less than a success!