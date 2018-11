A pug does battle with a balloon resembling a shark which someone has tied to its torso, tricking the dumbfounded dog into fretting that he is being stalked by a ferocious flying fish.

Resembling a protagonist from an extremely low-budget Youtube rendition of a movie about flying sharks, this smartly-dressed pug refuses to let a floating fish that has been tied to his waist get the better of him.

The dog shows off its jumping skills as it leaps so high in the air, it almost reaches the top of the scary helium balloon.

The flying fake shark is almost the same size as the paranoid pug.