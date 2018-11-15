Golden Snow? Retriever Frolicks in His First Snowfall

Many regions of the US are beginning to experience their first snows of the season, but Archer the golden retriever is getting to see snowflakes for the first time in his entire life!

Originally posted to Instagram, the Storyful video shows the pooch prancing around the owner's property as the snowflakes start to coat the ground.

Born in February of 2017, Archer still has a lot to learn about snowfall — including the difficulties of playing fetch with a snowball!