Drone Captures South Beach Sharks Dangerously Close to Swimmers

Beachgoers on Florida's South Beach in Miami were alerted November 9 after a number of sharks were spotted near the coast.

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Cian Debaldo first noticed the shadows while attempting to take his new board out into the ocean, according to a WSVN Miami. It was then that he went to retrieve his drone and get a bird's eye view of the sharks.

"At first, I thought maybe it was a tarpon or something," Debaldo told WSVN. "And it ended up being four — looked like blacktip — but they could've been some different species."

Though Debaldo was only able to capture a single shark, footage shows the lone fish is more than enough reason for some swimmers to scurry to the sand.