In New Zealand, two divers filmed an unusual marine organism, resembling a giant worm. The video was posted on YouTube. The creature was about eight metres long (26 feet) and hollow inside.

In the video that was posted you can see the meandering white "worm", which slowly swims through the water.

According to the divers, before that they had never seen anything like it. At first, the men didn't believe their eyes — it seemed to them that such an "sock-like" organism could not exist, The New Zealand Herald reports.