Digital Dog Delighted by New Television

Television has literally gone to the dogs in a November 11 viral video by The Dodo.

With nearly 250,000 views, the adorable footage shows the pup vigorously wagging her tail while enjoying the visuals on her new eye-level screen. Not to seem unappreciative, the TV enthusiast still finds a moment to respond to her owner's voice (if only for a short time).

"All she needs now is a couch and a remote control" YouTuber "Midnight Cravings" joked in the comments section.