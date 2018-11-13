Register
    Digital Dog Delighted by New Television

    Digital Dog Delighted by New Television

    “Not now, human. My soaps are on!”

    Television has literally gone to the dogs in a November 11 viral video by The Dodo.

    With nearly 250,000 views, the adorable footage shows the pup vigorously wagging her tail while enjoying the visuals on her new eye-level screen. Not to seem unappreciative, the TV enthusiast still finds a moment to respond to her owner's voice (if only for a short time).

    "All she needs now is a couch and a remote control" YouTuber "Midnight Cravings" joked in the comments section. 

