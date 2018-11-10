Big Apple for Small Pup: Adorable Golden Retriever Tries to Eat Delicious Fruit

Look at this cute little guy! The pup is happy to have the strangest treat it has ever had — a juicy apple. It's really hard to eat this kind of stuff, but the retriever won't give up on the deliciously sweet fruit — just give the dog a bit more time to chew it!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Appel….juicy…crunchy….sweet…but hard 2 eat…4/5….. #puppy #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #dog #puppiesofinstagram #goldenretrieversofig #cute @dog @doggyvideo.s @dogsofinstagram @dogs @dogs.lovers @golden.retrievers.lovers.club @goldenretrievers @goldenretrieversworld @goldenretrievers_ #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #pet #puppylove #dogs #puppies #dogoftheday #instadog #love #pets #doglover #ilovemydog #doggy #instapuppy #animal #nature #doggo #pup #petstagram #adorable #puppyoftheday #instagramdogs #petsagram @elegant.retrievers
All comments
Show new comments (0)