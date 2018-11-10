Baby Got Quack: Duck's Body Captured on Cam From Hilariously Unusual Angle

A domesticated duck kept by owners as a pet, probably, received its own personal transparent tiny swimming pool as a gift so it could always have access to water. The owners decided it was the perfect time for a photo op, and captured a hilarious video of their cute pet from an unusual angle.
Ducks have a certain gland which secretes an oily substance which the bird then spreads over its body with its beak. This helps the animal make its feathers water resistant.
