Street Steal: Golden Retriever Makes Off With Unsuspecting Pomeranian

Perhaps this retriever knows something we don’t?

please enjoy this video i found on reddit of a dog trying to steal another smaller dog pic.twitter.com/tM82uk9XLE — caitsgiving day parade (@chaeronaea) November 7, 2018

This golden retriever is staying true to its name in a video originally uploaded to Reddit and popularized by Twitter user @chaeronaea.

The video, a mere 15 seconds long, shows the golden pooch masterfully retrieving a Pomeranian's leash before making off with the small dog. A few seconds in, the owner is seen chasing after the pups with open arms, but appears to be no match for the retriever's brisk run at the end of the clip.

Despite the Pomeranian first appearing to be all about the playtime, the dragging, according to many Twitterers, appeared to be where the pup changed its mind!