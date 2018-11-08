Pup Patiently Awaits Imaginary Door’s Opening

He constantly thinks the screen door is closed, so we have to pretend to open it for him to come inside pic.twitter.com/oy6Hi8TsII — jensen kendall (@jensenmares) November 4, 2018

A California canine has gone viral after a family member, @jensenmares, uploaded a brief clip showcasing the good boy's patience and memory.

The 13-second clip, which has amassed over 9 million views since Sunday, shows the pup waiting at the open door leading to the deck. Perhaps a past victim of the screen door mishap, the golden pup isn't taking any chances on trusting his eyes and elects to wait for human intervention.

While many Twitterers took delight in the imaginary door, a number of social media users directed their focus to the early November Christmas tree — to which @jensenmares replied, "YES, we have our tree up! I'm allowed to be excited about the best time of the year!"