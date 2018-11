A tourist in Ruaha National Park in Tanzania filmed a leopard hunting mid-sized antelopes known as impalas. The video was posted on the channel Kruger Sightings on YouTube.

An unlucky antelope wandered under a tree in which a predator hid. "The leopard slowly moved to the trunk, and the impala did not even know about the threat hanging over it," says author Phil Hankinson. "Then a second or two, and he jumped on her."

Ruaha National Park is located in central Tanzania. It is inhabited by 80 species of animals, including lions, leopards, cheetahs, jackals and hyenas, as well as warthogs, impalas, kudu and giant gazelles.