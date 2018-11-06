Scary Scale: Woman’s Vocal Practice Strikes Fear into Nephew

Most children love a good song, but video uploaded by DailyPicksandFlicks shows that while that may be true, most kids also likely have a threshold for tolerable volumes.

The November 6 footage shows the tot's aunt singing a scale leading up to an unidentified song. While the baby seems relatively unphased by the sounds at first, the progression and crescendo of her voice eventually make the baby look up and around for an explanation or guidance as to where this vocal exercise is going.

"It is quite evident that he looks onto the camera and calls for aid﻿," one YouTube commenter pointed out.

Don't cry, little one!