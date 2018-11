Playtime took an abrupt pause for Chasky the rabbit and its buddy Pelu after the feline underestimated its size and ended up trapped between the ground and the shed.

Not afraid to get its paws dirty in the name of friendship, the friendly ball of fluff is seen answering the cat's nonverbal call for help. Rather than soaking up praise for displacing the dirt, Chasky humbly cops a squat next to the shed, giving the kitten space to wiggle out.

Let recess resume!