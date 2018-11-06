Register
01:07 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Squishy Kitty? Cat Slips Out Under Door Frame

    Squishy Kitty? Cat Slips Out Under Door Frame

    © YouTube/jose cortez
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Don’t mistake this cat’s fluff for fat!

    While most owners/pet parents would go above and beyond for their cuddly friend, sometimes it's best to check up on how independent they can be when faced with an inconvenient situation.

    Previously a hit on the net, the 21-second YouTube clip from 2014 is making its rounds once again thanks to the blog Laughing Squid.

    Trapped in the dark, the kitten can be seen thinking quick on its paws before using its head as point of comparison. Having slipped its jaw under the frame, the footage shows the cat both rotating and dragging itself out of the gap and back into the bedroom.

    Might wanna sleep with one eye open tonight! 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More videos

    • Dog and Lizard
      Last update: 18:30 05.11.2018
      18:30 05.11.2018

      Reptile vs Mammal: Lizard Refuses to Play With Gregarious Golden Retriever

      Some animals get along really well with each other, while others are doomed to remain at odds because of their different traits. Sometimes it is almost impossible to say what brings some creatures together, as they have virtually nothing in common.

    • Fallen Bear Cub Climbs Back to Mama
      Last update: 13:30 05.11.2018
      13:30 05.11.2018

      Little Alpinist: Bear Cub Climbs up Steepest Hill to Meet Its Mom

      Bears are the biggest and the most fearsome predators of the snowy Russian north, but even for this solemn creature, nature often poses great danger. This is especially true when the bear is just a cub that desperately needs the protection of its strong and caring mother.

    • Cyclist and Coyote Close Call
      Last update: 08:30 05.11.2018
      08:30 05.11.2018

      Curious Coyote Almost Causes Major Crash During Cycling Race

      Unfriendly dogs, deaf cats, and clumsy people are all parts of an eternal nightmare for every cyclist. It's really scary to bump into something during an important race with many sportsmen around, because in such a case one could fall and take all those around down to the ground.

    • Dog Makes Pizza | Funny Golden Retriever Bailey
      Last update: 19:00 04.11.2018
      19:00 04.11.2018

      Bark Like a Chef: Golden Retriever Makes Delicious Pizza

      Dogs are our friends, and indeed they can do whatever it takes to help humans. Some of them guard, some rescue human lives, some breeds can even transport people across frozen wastelands… And, of course, our canine friends can be really funny, able to entertain us all day long.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse