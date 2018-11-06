Donkey Song: Amazing Animal Tries Its Best to Sing

This fabulous donkey will definitely become a big shot after a single hearing — just listen to that voice! Well, maybe the poor guy needs some more practice, but its passion and dedication are definitely there!
People love to sing. People also love animals with beautiful voices, like birds singing or purring kitties; but what about all the other creatures? Maybe there are some hidden talents among these other animals, some great singers, unjustly discarded by picky humans?
Maybe a rabbit’s foot or two are indeed good luck!
Don’t mistake this cat’s fluff for fat!
Some animals get along really well with each other, while others are doomed to remain at odds because of their different traits. Sometimes it is almost impossible to say what brings some creatures together, as they have virtually nothing in common.
Bears are the biggest and the most fearsome predators of the snowy Russian north, but even for this solemn creature, nature often poses great danger. This is especially true when the bear is just a cub that desperately needs the protection of its strong and caring mother.
