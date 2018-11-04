No More Greens: Golden Retriever Gets Nervous Because of Broccoli

This fabulous golden retriever from Australia really hates greens, so nobody would ever feed those scary things to him. Put your broccoli away and give this good boy a juicy piece of steak!
Everybody knows that our canine friends are descended from fierce and dangerous wolves, so it is natural for them to be proud predators. There is no compromise, no need to eat fruits or veggies! Or, at least, no desire to do so.
Japan is well-known for its love of cats, but it is also famous for a lot of bizarre things – just watch a few Japanese commercials, and it will be obvious to you, that something is really odd.
A lot of people really love their job, but there are even more people who like to relax on weekends. They may enjoy doing various things like, watching a movie or taking their dog out for a long walk.
Sometimes all you get is a tiny piece of happiness, so you need to draw out that magnificent feeling for as long as possible. Since dogs can become enthusiastic about almost anything, they know how to get all there is from life.
A greeting like this would cure even the worst work day!
