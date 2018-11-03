All Too Human: Frisky Feline Resembles Frightened Person

The cute cat looks a bit astonished at first and later appears frightened. What has it seen? A ghost that is only visible to cats? A silhouette of a dog? Or, maybe, a brand new Japanese TV game show? Who knows…
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
… あんた、中に人間が入ってるんじゃないの❓ 🤣🤣🤣. It looks like a human being… #もうすぐ歩くのかもしれない #つたい歩きは出来てるし #面白い猫 #ねこのきもち #短足マンチカン #マンチカン #こむぎこまる #こまる #munchkin #komaru #munchkincat #catstagram #catonly #catofday #catsofinstagram #catlove #catloversclub #happycatclub #らぶにゃんるうむ #catsprestige #9gag #cat_of_world #club_of_cats
All comments
Show new comments (0)