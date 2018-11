Travelers have caught a glimpse of two rare white moose, presumably, a mother and her cub, when they were crossing a road in the Canadian city of Ontario.

"What a beautiful sight! This is what we saw on Saturday on Hwy 101 West about 15 minutes from Foleyet," Nicole Leblanc, the traveler who posted the footage, said in her Facebook post.

Several Facebook users commented under Leblanc's post saying that they have never seen white moose and that to see the animal was "extraordinary" and "special".

Within three days, the video has been viewed over 3 million times.