San Fran Slasher? Transit Riders Threatened by Chainsaw-Wielding Commuter

Transit police reportedly responded within minutes of receiving multiple calls related to the incident.

A San Francisco man's creepy antics have him behind bars this Halloween after he allegedly threatened commuters with not one, but two chainsaws on the San Francisco BART.

Though the two-minute video only shows the BART commuter, 47-year-old Patrick Bingman, brandishing each chainsaw, multiple reports filed by fellow passengers allege the man appeared to be high on drugs and dripping in sweat when he boarded the transit.

In an interview with San Francisco's KRON, one passenger recalls Bingman talking about the horror movie "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and even referred to himself as the "BART massacrer."

Upon Bingman's booking, California's Alameda County prison revealed he also had several outstanding warrants.