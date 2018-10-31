Blanket-Wearing Golden Retriever Glad to See the Sun Come Out

This practical pup was well-prepared for the rain, but seems happy that it's stopped; maybe this means he can play!

Puppies love to play in puddles and drink water from them, but who doesn't enjoy the sun coming out?

Golden retrievers were originally bred by the British in the 19th century to bring back game birds which had been shot by hunters. As these were often waterfowl, the dogs were bred as excellent swimmers, ready to pounce into duck ponds and muddy moors.

Goldens have made their way from the hunting grounds of Albion to family backyards all over the world.