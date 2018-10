We've all known would-be companions who can't take a hint and drive people crazy with their pestering. But what happens when you've got a Golden Retriever pup literally dogging your tail?

According to scientists, one reason cats and dogs can't get along is that the body language of the two species is completely different.

Dogs are often in-your-face friendly, especially Golden Retrievers, which are nearly incapable of aggressive behavior.

In this video, a puppy wants to get acquainted with a kitten, but the feline is not quite ready to make friends.