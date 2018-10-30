Time to Unwind! Golden Retriever Caught After Destroying Toilet Paper

The owner of this dog returned from work and noticed that there was unwound roll of toilet paper in the room.
The dog felt guilty and waited to be published. Maybe the dog had been bored and sought entertainment.
Anyway, the dog had a good time.
When returning home from work, every dog owner must be prepared for the fact that the family pet just might be waiting at home with a big mess.
The owner of this dog returned from work and noticed that there was unwound roll of toilet paper in the room.
The dog felt guilty and waited to be published. Maybe the dog had been bored and sought entertainment.
Anyway, the dog had a good time.
This little boy is ready to burn some rubber!
Call it a catwalk to remember!
Dogs are great and proud descendants of wolves; they remember the old ways and could easily hunt their prey, stop a predator, guard their human companion all day long or pull sleds for many days.
Police officers are ready to help people, but they also know that sometimes animals need to be rescued too. In Australia, for instance, an animal might ask police for help – and law enforcement officers would rush to assist, especially if we are talking about the living symbol of their country - a cute and jumpy kangaroo!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)