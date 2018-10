The Vakko ESMOD International Fashion Show's catwalk took on a literal meaning after a friendly yet fashionable feline crashed the runway.

Finding a safe space on the Istanbul catwalk, the rogue rascal is first seen cleaning itself as models pass by. Failing to latch onto one model's overcoat, the cat then decides to take things in a different direction and joins the show once the bass kicks in exactly halfway through the clip.

Someone better book this cat!