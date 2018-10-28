Go Fetch... Some Food! Golden Retriever Cooks Bowl of Spaghetti

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
Everyone knows that golden retrievers are adorable, but they also have some useful skills to help people in their everyday lives. The very name of the breed suggests that they could retrieve some gold, but, unfortunately, there are no facts to corroborate this assumption.
This particular golden retriever seems to be a pretty good chef. Just look at this pet cooking delicious Italian spaghetti! It's unbelievable; maybe there's some sort of trick and the dog didn't actually cook the meal? Well, at least there's no doubt the retriever would gladly eat a bit of it!
Australia's roads are definitely safer than its deserts and outback. However, nobody should relax there either, considering the fact that common Australian animals are very wild and dangerous - and we're not even talking about venomous creatures like spiders, or violent predators like alligators.
Sometimes animals seem to have an eerie sixth sense, picking up on things beyond human capacity or imagination. In fact, this often happens when pet owners are at home watching movies, especially horror flicks. When a ghost or a murderous maniac is somewhere nearby our four-legged furry friends go nuts.
There is a reason dogs have tails to show people that they’re really happy – because a little “smile” from a canine friend could turn out to be really scary, reminding us that they were once wolves, long ago.
