I'm Warning You! Bulldog Barks Desperately at TV During Horror Movie

This little bulldog will definitely pass the Ghostbusters exam, as it knows that something is totally wrong on the screen. It's too bad the guys from the horror film can't hear the warning of the wise animal. Run away, you fools!
Sometimes animals seem to have an eerie sixth sense, picking up on things beyond human capacity or imagination. In fact, this often happens when pet owners are at home watching movies, especially horror flicks. When a ghost or a murderous maniac is somewhere nearby our four-legged furry friends go nuts.
There is a reason dogs have tails to show people that they’re really happy – because a little “smile” from a canine friend could turn out to be really scary, reminding us that they were once wolves, long ago.
A family reunion in motion!
Kangaroos are synonymous with Australia, but what are they like in the flesh? How do they pass the time when cheeky tourists aren’t bothering them? Training, of course, but a good workout requires a good shower afterwards. And this little fellow certainly knows how to stay clean.
