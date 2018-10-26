Big Sleep for Big Cat: Adorably Lazy Puma Yawns and Meows Like Kitten

The big cats are just like the little ones — they really love to curl up and get a good amount of sleep in front of the TV. This puma probably thinks it is just like a little kitty — and who can say it isn't, right?
Сладкого ленивого воскресенья, друзья😊👍. Sweet lazy sunday friends!😊👍
