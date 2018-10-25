Killer Cuteness: Pit Bull Pup’s Playtime Is Ferociously Adorable

Fictitious stereotypes and ignorance have plagued the pit bull community for quite some time and has even caused a disproportionate number of the breed to be euthanized each year, in comparison to their other canine counterparts.

Thankfully, social media users are taking a stand against the unfair characterizations of pit bulls by showcasing their own pups through videos and photos.

Captioned as "proof that pit bulls are vicious creatures," Facebook user Natasha Morrison's footage of her puppy Frank daintily entertaining himself on a baby play mat has received a whopping 9 million views in less than a month!

Quite the killer indeed!