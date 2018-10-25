Now You See Me: Golden Retriever Mom Tricks Her Pack of Puppies

The little guys are really scared when their mom is not around — even if she was somewhere near just a second ago. Calm down and turn around, tiny pups, she is just playing with you!
This must be the funniest thing I’ve seen yet with these little guys and mum, she was crying for me to get them@our of their enclosure so they could go and outside and play with her 😂 #retrieverpuppies #puppiesofinstagram #goldenretriever #dogsofinstagram #dogs #retrieversofinstagram #retrieveroftheday #retrieverstagram
