Mother Knows Best: Mama Duck Hops Off Bridge, Ducklings Follow

Some viral videos are like revolving doors when it comes to the their resurgence on the web. Recently, Facebook page "Different photos" brought back an oldie but a goodie, featuring a crew of ducklings following their mother's lead after she leaps into a lake in Southampton, New York.

The nearly minute-long clip shows the mama duck prepping her young ones with a couple quacks of encouragement before showing them how to dive in. Seeing their mother's flawless performance, the ducklings proceed to hop in one by one, with each one seemingly trying to outdo the last (especially the final youngster)!

Though the video originally came by way of Jukin Media and even caught Sputnik's eye in 2017, the Monday Facebook upload has gained a whopping 570,000 views!