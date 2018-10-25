Jumping Out of One's Skin: 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' Makeup Artist Freaks Us Out

A professional makeup artist stuns her followers not only with the heavenly beauty of her face and skin but also the monstrous faces she creates to scare the living daylights out of us.

With Halloween fast approaching, people are starting to seek out inspiration for their festive looks. It is doubtful that anyone can beat Julia Wunderlich, the queen of transformation when it comes to scaring and outraging the public. Julia's often posts her horrifying creations via her Instagram page, metamorphosia_fx.

Even though her art may make one's hair stand on end, it is impossible not to recognize the makeup artist's talent because such creations normally require incredible skill, time, and effort to produce.