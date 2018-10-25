Jumping Out of One's Skin: 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' Makeup Artist Freaks Us Out

With Halloween fast approaching, people are starting to seek out inspiration for their festive looks. It is doubtful that anyone can beat Julia Wunderlich, the queen of transformation when it comes to scaring and outraging the public. Julia's often posts her horrifying creations via her Instagram page, metamorphosia_fx.
Even though her art may make one's hair stand on end, it is impossible not to recognize the makeup artist's talent because such creations normally require incredible skill, time, and effort to produce.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
When you are obviously not satisfied with your plastic surgery! I filmed hours of this 😏.. #throwbackthursday #metamorphosiafx #plasticsurgerygonewrong #injury #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #horrrormakeup #sfx #sfxmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #bloodyface #gore #muscleanatomy #siliconeface #plasticsurgery #skinnedalive #skinned #chemicalpeeling #instabeauty #topmodel #medshots.. *silicone @smoothon. *fx palette, flesh tone palette, glazing gel red 3, bruise red, fleet street bloodworks drying paste @skinillustratorofficial @ppipremiereproducts. *dolly red lenses @linsenfinder. * silicone dried blood, blood red, medium cool, light @fastfxbydf @dermaflage.. #sfx #specialmakeupeffects #sfxmakeup #faceoff @the.horror.hub @thehorrorgallery @arts.hub @art_spotlight @9gag @classyvirals #classyvirals @hypnaughty.makeup @makeupartistmag @insane.brains @insanelabz @bearded_horror @artistic_unity_ @crazy.makeups @fun_bestvids @sfxatlas @halloween_sfx_makeup @halloweenmakeupideas #9gag @muaawesome @muas_club @undiscovered_muas @undiscoveredmakeupart #undiscovered_muas #discovervideos #linsenfinder
All comments
Show new comments (0)