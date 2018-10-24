Sing it Again Samoyed: Siberian Dog Shames Hugh Jackman

A samoyed charms its fans as it howls along with The Greatest Showman playing on a laptop.

An Instagram star ghost_the_samoyed who has amassed an incredible 200 thousand followers on social media can compete with pop artists not only in singing but in looks as well — his beautiful thick white fur makes the samoyed truly irresistible and charming.

Given that Samoyeds represent arctic breeds of dogs that have mastered the art of howling ideally and are considered to be extremely vocal animals, it can make sense why the white magnificent dog can become the next superstar singer.