Bets Over Ballots?

With the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now at a combined total of over $2 billion, ticket sales are becoming a national routine for many. However, while countless Americans are hoping to cash in, others are attempting to use the buzz as a way to encourage voting.

The "you gotta be in it to win it" motto (usually reserved for the lotto) has taken on a new meaning as the US' November 6 midterm elections draw nearer.

While social media is usually filled with netizens telling half-truths about what they'd use the winnings for, there has been a surprising increase in rhetoric comparing the long ticket line in the grocery store to the wait at one's local polling place.

You bought a lottery ticket huh? Rushed out there and grabbed one in hopes it could make your life better? Even though your one ticket might not win, you did it anyway cause it’s worth a shot, right?



So did you vote? - devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 20, 2018

The somewhat preemptive voter shaming comes amid multiple reports of voter suppression through methods ranging from online registration malfunctions to a reduction in polling locations.