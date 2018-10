When your mother makes store-bought costumes look like amateur creations.

Designer and owner of Crochetverse Stephanie Pokorny has gone viral after crocheting her son Jack a glow-in-the-dark Slimer costume from the hit 1980s film "Ghostbusters."

The video, which has received nearly 350,000 views since its October 15 posting, shows Jack busting a move and proudly showing off various angles of his mother's custom creation.

Let's hope the other children don't get too jealous!