‘Want a Hand?’: Struggling Squirrel Rescued from Lake

A day of fishing on Maine's Webb Lake took unexpected turn when Facebook user Dustin Hackett encountered a squirrel attempting to traverse the lake.

According to his original Facebook post, Hackett says he had originally planned to not disturb the creature as it treaded water, but "as I made my way up by him he tried to get into the boat so I decided to help."

Attempting to make the squirrel feel safe after extending his paddle, Hackett is overheard speaking to the rescued rodent in a calm voice before it scampers to the opposite corner.