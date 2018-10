A cat produces a series of extremely cute noises while taking a nap; the slumbering kitty seems to have fallen asleep on its owner's knees.

What makes fluffy cats even more adorable is the fact that they can also produce funny sounds that make humans love them even more.

However, let's not forget that cats can be annoying too, when they start meowing in the wee hours of the morning, when it is our turn to sleep.

Our nocturnal feline companions often fail to consider their owners' nighttime needs.