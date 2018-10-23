Fun on the Job: Delivery Driver Pauses to Play Hopscotch

While most depictions of delivery drivers show them disgruntled and throwing packages due to time constraints and being overworked, recent footage from Schertz, Texas, shows that's not always the case!

The Viral Hog clip, recorded October 18, shows a rather chipper FedEx driver briefly diverting from his delivery duties after a game of hopscotch caught his eye in the driveway.

Not long after celebrating his trip down memory lane, the homeowner is overheard greeting the gleeful man and sharing a few laughs about his quick game.