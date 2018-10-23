Parrot Packing Heat: Who Needs a Guard Dog?

All people at least once in a lifetime may think about purchasing a pet, and parrots are often thought about first, as it is easy to maintain them. However, most people tend to prefer dogs to for being super cute and adorable, and having the additional plus of guarding their houses.

But this parrot can compete with any trained dog, and some would consider it an upgrade over the traditional watchdog; this little cutie here attacks a massive army of enemies who dare to threaten the safety of its owners.