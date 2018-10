A video shows two Ukrainian Su-25M1 attack aircraft flying over the airfield at an ultra-low altitude, with one of the aircraft almost touching the runway.

It is unknown where the video was shot.

Bloomberg suggests that, judging by the number of IL-76MD transport aircraft in the frame, it could have happened at the airbase of the 25th brigade of transport aircraft in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region.

Earlier, a video appeared online in which the Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft flew at an extremely low altitude over the Azov coast near the village of Kyrylivka, Zaporizhia region.