A young woman was aiming to punch an arcade boxing medicine ball, when she actually ended up slugging her companion, who was caught squarely on the jaw.

It is unclear whether the girl took the chance to sneak in a pot-shot or this was a clumsy mistake. However, it is certainly both hilarious and shocking.

In recent years, boxing has enjoyed growing popularity among females. More and more ladies now opt for this incredible sport, as it can help them maintain an amazing physique and develop lean bodies.