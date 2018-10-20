Ball Is Life!: Golden Retriever Pup Tries to Fetch Through Flat Screen

All fun and games until his schnoz goes and tips the screen over!

Every pooch loves a friendly game of fetch! That said, imagine Kurumi the golden retriever's thought process in this clip recently uploaded by his owner Naomi.

Not a bit concerned with the incoming storm, Kurumi finds himself mesmerized by the presenter's spherical pointer. Following the weather woman's lead, the pooch is seen repeatedly snapping at the TV in an attempt to collect the coveted ball.

Let's hope Naomi's television doesn't lose a few pixels in the process!