Service with a Spiral: Fed Up FedEx Employee Flings Parcels Into Truck

Video recently uploaded by Viral Hog to YouTube shows a seemingly disgruntled delivery driver chucking packages from a broken down FedEx truck into a replacement U-Haul in Houma, Louisiana.

Though the man parked at the international mechanic shop at Houma Air Force Base for repairs on the main truck appears to be off duty or not an employee, the owner of the footage confirms that he is indeed "an actual FedEx employee, just not in uniform."

Most would find themselves a little peeved at the sight, but some YouTubers in the comment section, such as user "borderline famous," don't see it as a big deal considering delivery protocol.

"I don't know about FedEx or UPS but the USPS is written policy is that all packages must be able to withstand a six foot drop.﻿"