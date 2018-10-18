‘Uh, Excuse Me?’ Squirrel Attempts to Bury Acorn in Bernese Mountain Dog’s Fur

Two worlds collide, and neither of these two know what is going on.

It's not every day that one sees a domesticated squirrel and dog hanging out together. It's even more unlikely to see that rodent pawing at the pooch in an attempt to hide an acorn!

Though the year-old clip is making its waves around Twitter once again from @FluffSociety, the footage appears to be the gift that keeps on giving, as it first graced the net in 2013 courtesy of YouTuber Shannon Apple.

According to Apple, Wally the squirrel and Bernese Mountain Dog Jax are an inseparable duo, and this acorn-burying incident isn't the first.