NationalPastaDay: Golden Retriever Remixes ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Spaghetti Scene

Perhaps that film isn’t as much of a classic in the canine community?

Recent video from The Dodo shows that while Disney movies are definitely beautiful to watch, one shouldn't expect their recreation to necessarily have the same outcome.

The clip, featuring Louie the golden retriever, shows the owner's attempt to get her pooch to slurp up some spaghetti like the two pups in "Lady and the Tramp." Unfortunately, Louie didn't get the memo, and all that was on his mind was "waste not, want not," as he ends up frantically feasting on the noodle.

Give the pup a demo next time!